BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park announced Friday that a community helpline had been set up to help the members of the municipality during the coronavirus outbreak.
Those who are need or those who have a neighbor in need in Bethel Park are asked to call 412-851-2778. The helpline will be in place as long as there is a state of emergency, according to Bethel Park Police.
