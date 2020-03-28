BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 2,218
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park announced Friday that a community helpline had been set up to help the members of the municipality during the coronavirus outbreak.

Those who are need or those who have a neighbor in need in Bethel Park are asked to call 412-851-2778. The helpline will be in place as long as there is a state of emergency, according to Bethel Park Police.

