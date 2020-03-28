HARRISBURG (KDKA) — As many people head to state parks to exercise and get out of their houses, park officials say some are leaving trash and vandalizing spaces.
“…we saw a large volume of trash, dog waste, and graffiti left behind for very small numbers of staff to deal with. Please be respectful of our natural resources,” the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said in a post.
They shared images from the Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center of the litter and graffiti that had been left behind in their post as well.
