PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two clergy teams and two priests in the Diocese of Pittsburgh are in isolation after they were exposed to coronavirus.

According to the diocese, Father Adam Potter and Father Thomas Gramac have shown mild symptoms of coronavirus and are being tested.

Both were exposed to a positive case of coronavirus on Friday.

The entire clergy teams at the parish groupings of Oakland, Greenfield, Hazelwood, Mt. Lebanon, and Scott Township have begun their 14-day quarantine on Saturday.

All of the live-streamed masses for the affected parishes will stop immediately until further notice, according to Bishop David Zubik.

Bishop Zubik also announced that all church buildings in the diocese are to be locked until further notice. This directive will suspend all masses, funeral masses, baptisms, and weddings until further notice.

“Several weeks ago, when I had to suspend the celebration of public Masses, I said it was the most difficult decision I have had to make as a Bishop. Today’s decisions are equally excruciating. Our pastoral responsibility requires us to provide for the needs of those entrusted to our care. The most critical care we can offer to our people at this moment is to do all that we can to keep them connected with God and each other and to keep them safe in that care,” Bishop David Zubik said.