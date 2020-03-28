Comments
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Lampert’s Deli Express provided lunch today for the McKeesport Police Department.
McKeesport Police went on Facebook to thank the deli for catering for their department.
“McKeesport Police Department would like to thank Lampert’s Deli Express for providing food for our officers today. The support from the community has been greatly appreciated by our department,” the department said in the post.
Posted by City of McKeesport Police Department on Saturday, March 28, 2020
