Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in Sheraden.
Police say that Zone 6 officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert, followed by 911 calls, for multiple shots fired on the 3300 block of Christy Street before 4:15 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim with gun shot wounds to the face inside a residence.
He was transported by paramedics to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police say that no one else was in the home.
Police say that the Crime Scene unit processed the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.