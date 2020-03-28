SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man died after being swept into a storm pipe in Herminie.
According to Sewickley Township Supervisor Brian Merdian, the man was attempting to free up a blockage on his property on Clay Pike Road around 5:30 p.m. and was swept into the current.
#BREAKING: The Sewickley Township Supervisor tells KDKA a Herminie man was killed trying to clear a blockage to a storm pipe on his property when he was swept in by the current during extremely heavy rains and flooding. This happened on Clay Pike Street around 5:30. pic.twitter.com/gIiyxuXgJc
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) March 29, 2020
First responders located his body within minutes.
He said the area has been hit hard by rain in the past few days.
The man’s identity has not yet been made available.
