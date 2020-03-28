BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 2,751
By Shelby Cassesse
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man died after being swept into a storm pipe in Herminie.

According to Sewickley Township Supervisor Brian Merdian, the man was attempting to free up a blockage on his property on Clay Pike Road around 5:30 p.m. and was swept into the current.

First responders located his body within minutes.

He said the area has been hit hard by rain in the past few days.

The man’s identity has not yet been made available.

KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse will have more on KDKA News at 11.

