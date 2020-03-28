BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 2,218
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A tornado warning is in effect for Allegheny, Beaver and Washington Counties.

West Virginia will be affected as well.

There have already been reports of heavy rain within the last hour.

A flash flood warning is also in effect for the Pittsburgh, Bethel Park and Monroeville areas.

Some places in the viewing area have reported golf ball-sized hail.

