ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A tornado warning is in effect for Allegheny, Beaver and Washington Counties.
West Virginia will be affected as well.
*Tornado Warning* until 4:15pm for Washington, Beaver, Allegheny County and northern panhandle of WV. Storm capable of producing a tornado located over Wintersville, OH, and near Steubenville moving E at 40 mph. Moving toward Weirton, Avella and Imperial in next half hour! @KDKA
— Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) March 28, 2020
There have already been reports of heavy rain within the last hour.
Heavy rain with these storms. We just received a report of 1.50 inches of rain in 45 minutes in Beaver County.
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 28, 2020
A flash flood warning is also in effect for the Pittsburgh, Bethel Park and Monroeville areas.
Flash Flood Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Bethel Park PA, Monroeville PA until 10:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/15EcwoHpms
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 28, 2020
Some places in the viewing area have reported golf ball-sized hail.
