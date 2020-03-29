Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police responded to a 911 call of multiple shots fired in the area of Black Street between Fern Street and N. Negley Avenue around 6:00 p.m.
According to police, two vehicles had been exchanging gunfire.
Police found one of the vehicles believed to be involved abandoned on Collins Street.
During the exchange, another vehicle crashed into a home on Black Street, attempted to escape the gunfire. The driver suffered a wound to her shoulder and was treated at the scene.
Two homes and at least two other vehicles were hit by gunshots but there were no other victims.
Detectives from the Major Crimes unit processed the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate.
