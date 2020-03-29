



KITTANNING (KDKA) — The Orphans of the Storm animal shelter is recovering after being hit with massive flooding from storms on Saturday.

All animals made it out safely, according to the shelter. Many in the community already reacted to the shelter’s news and volunteered, provided donations and gave support.

“I have sat and cried several times at the flooding and the Kindness of our community. So many are hurting themshelves right now but they gave in some way. I am personally overwhelmed. Thank you from the bottom of my soul,” an employee of the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The animals are all ok.

Now, the shelter is cleaning up the property. They are looking to buy gravel that had been swept away in the heavy rain last night.

