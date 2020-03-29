BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 3,394
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Wolf Administration has laid off nearly 2,500 part-time and seasonal employees and interns.

According to our news partners at the Post-Gazette, the workers were placed on “leave without pay” on Friday.

The workers affected are temporary clerical staff and employees who work in departments during busy periods.

They work in departments such as revenue and transportation.

The state health and labor departments were not included in these layoffs.

There has been no timetable for them to be called back to work.

KDKA is working to learn more details.

