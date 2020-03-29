



DUQUESNE (KDKA) — The City of Duquesne Police Department is restricting traffic to control lines to the Greater Community Food Bank.

Traffic will be restricted from at least 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, and people can collect food from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Two lanes will be available for traffic to enter the South Linden Street entrance to the RIDC Park, opposite of Center Street along SR 837, where the food bank will be set up. No traffic is permitted to enter the park on Grant Avenue except for employees and customers of other businesses.

Police said they will be directing traffic along SR 837 at the intersections of Center Street and Grant Avenue. They cited that there were substantial traffic delays on SR 837 during the last two events.

Police said they are expecting such a large crowd that they are placing Port-A-Potties every three-tenths of a mile.