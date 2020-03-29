BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 3,394
Filed Under:Local Weather, Severe Thunderstorm Watch


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango Counties.

Thunderstorms developing this afternoon could produce damaging winds and large hail. While an isolated tornado warning cannot be ruled out, in a set up like this, the biggest threats will be the wind and hail.

A “watch” means there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to these stronger storms, however there is no immediate threat.

Should a storm actually become severe, a warning will be issued at that time.

