NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A mother and her 3-year-old daughter are injured after a tree fell on them in Cascade Park in New Castle.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon in between the park pavilions and the creek. They were taken to Shenango Fire Hall. From there, choppers took them to two separate hospitals.
The mother was taken Youngstown Hospital while the daughter was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Both the mother and the daughter were in critical condition.
The New Castle Fire Department described the injuries as “crushing.”
