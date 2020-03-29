Comments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (KDKA) – The first death from coronavirus has been confirmed in West Virginia.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, an 88-year-old woman from Marion County died from coronavirus.
“We extend our sincere condolences to this family,” said West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch.
The state will not be releasing further details regarding the patient in an effort to protect their privacy.
