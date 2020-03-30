



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 290 active cases.

Of those patients, 38 have been or are hospitalized.

The death toll remains at two. Both of those patients were adults.

The department continues to trace the contacts of people who have confirmed COVID-19 and is recommending self-quarantine when needed. We strongly urge all people in Allegheny County to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus in our community. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 30, 2020

The Health Department continues to do contact tracing for the cases that have tested positive, and instructing those people what to do next, like self-quarantining.

The majority of cases in the county remain in the 25-49 age group, with the 50-64 age group next, and then 65 or over.

More women in the county have been diagnosed with 147 cases, but cases in men are close behind with 143.

