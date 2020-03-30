BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Ups State Total To 3,394
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 290 active cases.

Of those patients, 38 have been or are hospitalized.

The death toll remains at two. Both of those patients were adults.

The Health Department continues to do contact tracing for the cases that have tested positive, and instructing those people what to do next, like self-quarantining.

The majority of cases in the county remain in the 25-49 age group, with the 50-64 age group next, and then 65 or over.

More women in the county have been diagnosed with 147 cases, but cases in men are close behind with 143.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.

Comments