PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general wants to help people financially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro is launching the “PA CARE Package,” a consumer relief initiative.
The program works with banks to help people and small businesses.
“It gives you a 90-day grace period on mortgages, for consumer loans like auto loans, a 90-day window of relief from all those annoying fees that banks charge … foreclosures, eviction and motor vehicle repossession moratorium for at least 60 days,” Shapiro said.
PNC Bank is the first to commit to the initiative.
The attorney general is hoping more banks join soon.
