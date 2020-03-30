Comments
SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating the poaching of several deer in Somerset County.
The Game Commission says the illegal shooting of the deer was in Jenner Township between Boswell and Acosta.
An investigation from officials revealed the animals were shot last week and left to decompose.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region Office at 724-238-9523 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online here.
You must log in to post a comment.