Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Local emergency responders say they will now get the information they need during the coronavirus outbreak.
Amid concerns from emergency responders, the Allegheny County Health Department says it will inform emergency personnel when they have treated or transported a patient with coronavirus.
Citing privacy laws, the health department had been withholding information on whether patients have or later tested positive for the virus.
KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan reports the department is now divulging that information, just not revealing the patient’s name.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.