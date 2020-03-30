PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve already seen today’s high temperature at 57 degrees.
A cold front will slide through with some rain showers around 8:00 this morning.
This will be the day’s best chance to see rain.
Drizzly and windy conditions will be around for the rest of the day with mostly cloudy to overcast skies.
The reason for the cooler and dreary weather is the core of an upper low now projected to move right over Western Pennsylvania, moving from the north to the south.
This will bring cooler and cloudy weather with low rain chances around today, Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday.
If you know me, you know that I always say, “darn upper lows” because they never do what you expect them to do.
That’s why it is important to stay weather aware.
