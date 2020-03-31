PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Amid all of the loud, breaking dire pandemic news from around the country and the world, in the last 24 hours or so, scientists have quietly offered some very cautious notes of optimism.

Today I heard something new from Dr Fauci: He was matter-of-fact about it, as is his nature. But he said that we’re starting to see just an “inkling” that the daily increase in coronavirus cases in the hardest-hit areas is becoming less steep. Not a turnaround yet, he said. But it’s what health expects have been expecting to see, because they know that what we are all doing – staying apart – works.

From the New York Times: “Restrictions Are Slowing Coronavirus Infections, new Data Suggest.”

From California, via Politico: “Bend it Like the Bay Area: Doctors See Flatter Curve After 2 Weeks of Social Isolation.

From Washington State, the New York Times reports: “Coronavirus Slowdown in Seattle Suggests Restrictions are Working.”

And from Europe, Bloomberg reports: “Italy’s New Virus Cases Decline and WHO Sees Progress.”

I’m not out to spread false hope, and I think we all know this is nowhere near over. But isn’t it encouraging to see some evidence – however preliminary – that what they’re doing in those places – and what we’re doing here to keep from becoming like those places – works.

It’s a whole lot easier to take on something tough if you can at least glimpse the payoff.

We’re not doing this for nothing. We’re doing it because for so many people, everything is on the line.

There can be a wonderful reward. And maybe being able to see just a glimmer of it — just an inkling, as Dr. Fauci put it — will be just enough to fortify us to see this through.