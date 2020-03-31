NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two New Castle firefighters are in quarantine after they responded to a call for a patient who hadn’t yet tested positive for COVID-19, but died in the hospital a few days later.

New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe told KDKA’s Nicole Ford two firefighters responded to a call last Wednesday for a fall victim who was dizzy. They were on scene to assist the ambulance crew as they got the man from his house.

The 88-year-old didn’t have any symptoms at the time, so the firefighters went in with the basic protection of masks and gowns. There was other protection equipment like goggles they didn’t use.

The man was admitted to the hospital and got a fever overnight. He was tested for COVID-19 and came back positive on Thursday. He then died on Friday.

Since last Thursday, the firefighters have been quarantined at their homes. The chief says they’re both doing well and aren’t showing any symptoms.

As of Tuesday, Lawrence County had 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths.