



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 64-year-old man in Westmoreland County.

State police say Bobby Sheele was hit along Mt. Pleasant Road near the Coal & Coke Trail in East Huntingdon Township.

He was left for dead two doors up the street from the home of his sister-in-law, Rose Shelle.

“I still can’t believe this happened,” Rose Shelle said.

The 64-year-old was an avid walker, and the trail was a special place for him.

“He loved it,” Rose Shelle said. “He didn’t care what the weather was. He walked.”

State police say it was dark at the time of the incident, but it appears Bobby Sheele took all necessary precautions to be seen.

“Mr. Sheele an orange jacket on. There was a flashlight found in his vicinity. It was most likely illuminated and working,” trooper Stephen Limani said.

Rose Shelle said she’s battled cancer twice in the last 20 years, and Bobby Shelle was always there for her.

The search for the driver is one, and the vehicle likely involved has significant front-end damage.

“He doesn’t deserve this. You’re gonna pay for this, whoever did this to my brother-in-law,” Rose Shelle said.

State police say if you know anything about this fatal hit-and-run to please contact them immediately.