PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A USPS employee who works at a processing and distribution center in Warrendale has tested positive for COVID-19.
The U.S. Postal Service says it learned an employee at its Pennwood Place Processing and Distribution Center was diagnosed with coronavirus. No additional information was available on that employee or their condition.
“The safety and well-being of our employees is one of our highest priorities,” said USPS in a statement.
“To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and local health departments. We also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis.”
USPS says it’s encouraging employees to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, clean their work space and stay home if they are sick.
