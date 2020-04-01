BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 756 New Cases Upping Statewide Total To 4,843
DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Starting today, Duquesne City School District will be delivering lunches to students using their school buses.

Each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, the district will deliver the lunches to students at its regular bus stops.

The school, in partnership with Eat ‘N Park, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, PA Coach, Allies For Children, and 412 Food Rescue, developed the plan.

The drop-off schedule will begin at 11:00 a.m. and head to the following stops:

  • Mifflin & Kennedy Avenue
  • Crawford & Wool Street
  • Crawford & 5th Avenue
  • Commonwealth & Overland Avenue
  • Commonwealth & Duquesne Place

    • Lunches will also be available at the Duquesne Elementary School between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

    More information can be found by emailing the school or calling them at 412-841-8221.

