IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A local family decided to get a little creative and create a trip to Disneyland during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jesus Torres lives in Irwin and created an at-home version of “It’s A Small World” for his daughter, Isla.
Isla sat in a cardboard box and was pushed across the floor as the theme song played.
There were toys all over the room, ready to great her.
Isla is 18 months old and it was her first Disney ride.
Jesus says Isla will have someone to ride with soon as they’re expecting another girl in the coming months.
