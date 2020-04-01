MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – FASTSIGNS in Monroeville is doing its part to help promote social distancing.
The company has been hard at work to create signs for local shops and restaurants that are still open for business.
They said they want to do their part to give back and make sure that people practice social distancing while visiting those businesses.
“When you go to some of these places, people just aren’t following that rule that was put in place,” said Corey Smith, owner of FASTSIGNS. “They say a lot about, they say ‘keep six feet away,’ ‘six feet is here,’ they have footprints on them, they tell you exactly where to stand, exactly where six feet is.”
Health experts are continuing to stress the importance of social distancing, in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
You must log in to post a comment.