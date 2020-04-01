



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is reopening online sales for liquor and wine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Limited sales began Wednesday at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com, and people can order up to six bottles of select win and spirits per transaction.

Orders will be shipped to the customer’s home or non-store address.

“Access to http://www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will be randomized to avoid overwhelming the site with high traffic, prevent order abuse and prolong access throughout the day, so that order availability isn’t exhausted in seconds or minutes each day,” the board said in a release.

But on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits website, a message says the online store is not available at the time.

“Please try again tomorrow or in the coming days,” the message reads. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The Pa. Liquor Control Board says it is not considering reopening stores at this time.