COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A central Ohio woman whose brother, mother and father died this week of coronavirus pleaded for people to stay at home and follow social distancing guidelines.
President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration for Ohio and ordered federal help for state and local recovery efforts.
The state Health Department said it’s received the personal protective equipment from the national stockpile, but said it’s still not enough.
The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says three inmates at three different institutions have been isolated pending testing. Nearly 2,200 cases in the state were confirmed as of Tuesday, with 55 deaths.
