ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) – Sheetz is launching its “Kidz Meal Bagz” program on Thursday.
The program is providing free food to help children and families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The “Meal Bagz” will include a turkey sandwich, chips, and a drink.
“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”
Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia will have stores participating.
A full list can be found on the Sheetz website.
You must log in to post a comment.