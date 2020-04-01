



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at some special teams players who could catch Pittsburgh’s eye on Draft weekend.

The Steelers are always looking to improve special teams, especially when it comes to the return game.

Veteran Ryan Switzer was acquired in 2018 to be the team’s punt and kick returner, but things have not worked out to be as successful as the Steelers needed him to be.

Rookie Diontae Johnson made some noise as a returner last season, but a major question remains as to how much the team wants him to play that position as he becomes a major factor at wide receiver for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers met with TCU receiver Jalen Reagor who could fill the returner void. He had two punt returns for touchdowns last season with the Horned Frogs. Reagor is expected to be on the board still when the Steelers pick at 49th overall. He could help in a couple of different areas including receiving.

Another name to keep an eye on later in the draft is Antonio Gibson out of Memphis. He was an elite returner in the AAC, who also lined up at receiver and running back. The senior had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last season with the Tigers. Gibson is a playmaker who is moving up a lot of draft boards and could be a steal if he is around on day three.

Tomorrow, we take a look at the fullback position for the Steelers.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23rd-25th. Round one will take place Thursday, rounds two and three will be Friday and rounds four-seven will take place Saturday.