



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are a total of 419 active cases of Coronavirus in the county.

The 63 additional cases were announced Thursday morning. The health department says today’s numbers could reflect an increase in testing and may account for tests performed over multiple days and reported at once.

Of the coronavirus patients in the county, 70 have been or are hospitalized.

The death toll remains at two. Both of those patients were adults.

The department is working on making other information available publicly. Today’s numbers reflect an increase in testing and could account for tests performed over multiple days and reported at once. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 2, 2020

The health department says 50.8 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases are in females, and 49.2 percent of case are in males.

On Thursday, the county announced a new COVID-19 case in a child less than 4 years old. There are two children below the age of 4 who tested positive, and two children between the ages of 5 and 12 who tested positive.

The majority of Allegheny County coronavirus patients are in the 25 to 49 age bracket, making up 43 percent of the county’s cases.

Seventeen percent of patients are older than 65.

The health department says they recognize there is community spread, and health officials expect the number of cases to increase as more people are tested.

They say you can stop the spread by staying home, washing your hands often and staying at least 6 feet away from others if you have to go out.

