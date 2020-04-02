Comments
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) – With so much being canceled or postponed in the entertainment world due to the coronavirus outbreak, Live Nation is giving back to the crew members that make shows happen.
According to the S&T Bank Music Park Facebook page, Live Nation launched its “#CrewNation” fund.
The fund will donate $10 million to crew members that work behind the scenes setting up stages, sound, and other technical requirements that make live concerts possible.
Live Nation is giving $5 million upfront and will match $5 million as those that want to help can buy merchandise on Live Nation’s website.
