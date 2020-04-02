Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local mail carriers are practicing social distancing while on the job during the coronavirus pandemic.
Postal carriers are considered an essential business.
KDKA talked to Bil Silay on his mail route in Avalon on Thursday.
He says his job hasn’t really changed, other than the fact that his customers have been keeping a good distance from him as he goes on his route.
He’s also been having customers stand behind their screen door as he scans mail.
He says he also has sanitizer, a mask and a solution to spray down the inside of his truck.
He also suggests customers wipe down their doorknobs and mailbox covers.
