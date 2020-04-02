Comments
O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Thar Process is shifting part of its operations to create hand sanitizer.
The hemp-based sanitizer is being created with ingredients the company already has on hand at its RIDC Park headquarters.
The ingredients are organic and natural products and they meet the CDC guidelines of 60-to-70-percent alcohol.
“It’s not a primary business for us, it’s not a profit maker for us,” said Todd Pakic, the president of Thar Process. “It’s giving back to our community in this time of crisis and giving our employees so they can go home, they can stay healthy, they can give it to their family members.”
The company says it’s making anywhere between 100 to 200 bottles per day.
