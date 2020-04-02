PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It won’t just be one day of sunshine coming up, it looks like at least three days with plenty of sunshine are ahead.
The next chance for rain appears like it will arrive on Tuesday. This will likely mark the longest stretch of dry and comfortable weather so far in 2020.
Today’s high will be about 54 degrees with plenty of sunshine, however, strong winds will make it feel cool.
Friday will see more of the same with temperatures approaching the 60s but topping out at 58 degrees.
The weekend will bring sun and warm temperatures with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s and lots of sunshine.
