



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine is unveiling a possible vaccine for the Coronavirus pandemic that has spread across the world.

Doctors unveiled the vaccine at a news conference this morning.

According to Pitt researchers, it is “delivered through a fingertip-sized patch of microscopic needles.”

They say, it “produces antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 at quantities thought to be sufficient for neutralizing the virus.”

A study about the potential vaccine appears in the Lancet’s EBioMedicine, and is the first peer-reviewed paper describing a candidate vaccine for COVID-19. Click here to see and read the report.

Pitt says they started laying the groundwork for a vaccine during earlier coronavirus epidemics. And the development of this particular vaccine started in January.

The next step, doctors say, is clinical trials, which are expected to begin quickly due to the nature of the pandemic. They say it would not need to be frozen or refrigerated, which is beneficial for shipping it around the world.

KDKA visited their labs in February just after COVID-19 arrived there in two tiny vials less than two inches tall and a quarter inch around for research.

The facility at the University of Pittsburgh is authorized to handle Biological Safety Levels 1, 2 and 3. The higher the BSL number, the more dangerous the disease.

It also means there are more precautions that must be taken. It is much more than wearing rubber gloves and working under massive hoods designed to constantly move and filter air.

Researchers at the Centers for Vaccine Research work with coronavirus, SARS, and MERS — among others. In the BSL3 laboratory, they wear full protective suits. The air they breathe comes from a self-contained breathing apparatus.

For those who work in the shadows of Pittsburgh research giants like Dr. Jonas Salk, who invented the vaccine for polio, these standards are second nature.

“Every day as you suggested builds upon what we did the day before,” says researcher Theron Gilliland. “Really if we can see a direction forward, then we feel successful.”

Duprex knows he is working on the shoulder of giants.

“Because we have the history of infection biology at the University of Pittsburgh, which is really exceptional,” he says. “Viruses have been discovered here. Vaccines have been made here.”

