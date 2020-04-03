



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are a total of 476 active cases of Coronavirus in the county.

Of the coronavirus patients in the county, 78 have been or are hospitalized.

The death toll remains at two. Both of those patients were adults.

With warm weather expected this weekend, many of you will be heading outside. If you feel sick, stay home. If you head outside, remember to stay at least 6′ away from others, avoid touching common surfaces like playground equipment, & wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 3, 2020

The health department says 51 percent of the patients are female, and 49 percent of them are male.

Forty-three percent of the county’s coronavirus patients are in the 25 to 49 age range. Twenty-eight percent are between ages 50 and 64. Eighteen percent are above the age of 65.

The health department says it knows people are likely to head outside this weekend while the weather is nice. They remind residents to stay at least 6 feet away from other people, avoid touching common surfaces like playground equipment, and wash or sanitize their hands often.

You can track where the cases are located in the county with an interactive map.

However, health officials say wherever you live in the county, coronavirus is all over the place.

“Please assume everyone has it,” said Dr. LuAnn Brink.

