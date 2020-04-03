Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local attorney is suing Gov. Tom Wolf over his order to close non-essential businesses.
Gregg Zegarelli argues the governor overstepped when he classified legal service as non-essential.
He says attorneys are officers of the court and are not subject to orders from the executive branch.
“When the executive branch threatens to send its officer, police officers, to arrest attorneys, the court’s officers, that usurpation of power is dangerous,” Zegarelli said.
Zegarelli says he filed the lawsuit after the governor didn’t respond to two letters.
