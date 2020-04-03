PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Dollar Energy Fund has contributed $375,000 to Duquesne Light and the Duquesne Light has matched the contribution, for a total of $750,000 for customers affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
“Like everyone else in our region and across the country, we are navigating through challenging times,” said David Johnson, Chief Customer Officer, Duquesne Light Company. “As the energy provider in Pittsburgh, we remain committed to ensuring our customers have safe, affordable and reliable power. Now, especially, we are focused on helping customers in our communities who are struggling financially. Our teams are dedicated to providing assistance and resources to help ease those burdens.”
The $750,000 is now in addition to federal grants the company received to help those in need.
Customers in need of the resource can visit Dollar Energy Fund’s website for more information and instructions on how to receive the assistance.
You must log in to post a comment.