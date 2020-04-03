Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Carson
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Mr. Carson is a handsome Dutch rabbit who is excited to find a home of his own. When he first came to Animal Friends, he was very fearful and shy around most people. But, he has made huge strides and has become very friendly with the people who have taken the time to get to know him. Mr. Carson wouldn’t mind having a fellow rabbit in his new home to show him the ropes and help him come out of his shell.
- To find out more about how to adopt Mr. Carson, visit this link!
Animal Friends is open for adoptions by appointment only at this time, email their Adoption team at AdoptionInfo@ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org to set up a time to visit.
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
