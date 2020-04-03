



EDGEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are asking the public for help identifying a man they say spit in the face of a Giant Eagle employee this week.

On Wednesday morning at around 8:30 a.m., police say the customer submitted a $50 money order but told the cashier he spent $100.

The cashier did an audit, confirming it was a $50 money order.

#BREAKING: Police have released photos of the man accused of spitting on a Giant Eagle manager at the Edgewood Towne Center store Wednesday. They say he is a black man with a slender build and some facial hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie. pic.twitter.com/8YMVChbRJM — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) April 3, 2020

The cashier called the manager over, and the manager also confirmed it was $50, police say.

Police say the customer became angry and spit on the manager.

On Friday, they released surveillance footage of the suspect. He’s a black male who at the time of the incident was wearing a camouflage hoodie.

In a statement, Giant Eagle thanked the team member and all of their employees for putting communities first during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We thank our Edgewood Giant Eagle Team Member, and all Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo Team Members, for continuing to put their communities first during this unprecedented and uncertain time. How this Edgewood guest acted is wholly unacceptable, and his actions do not reflect the calm, positive and appreciative attitude of so many of those shopping in our stores. We support the efforts of local law enforcement to take every action to ensure that this individual answers for his careless and disrespectful behavior, and are working closely with our affected Team Member to provide the care she needs and deserves.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477.