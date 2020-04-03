GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Close to 500 Westmoreland County employees are going to be furloughed at the end of the day on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A lot of the furloughed workers are inside the Westmoreland County Courthouse but KDKA’s Lindsay Ward has learned other departments are affected as well.
The jobs impacted are considered “non-essential government” jobs.
Last week, county commissioners said they wanted to avoid layoffs but the outbreak caused budget constraints.
It’s a decision they say they couldn’t avoid.
“It’s a tough decision,” said County Commissioner Sean Kertes. “It’s heartbreaking because we spent many hours going over this. We have to do what’s right for the people of the county too.”
The furloughed workers will continue to receive health benefits and are expected to return to their jobs once everything is back to normal.
