Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands and thousands of Pennsylvanians are newly out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are some places that are still hiring, mainly in essential services such as grocery stores and supply delivery.
We’ve been compiling a list of the places seeking applicants, and will continue to update the list as more places announce they’re hiring.
NOTE: If you have a business in Pennsylvania and you’re currently seeking employees, click here to fill out our form and we’ll work to add you to the list.
NOW HIRING:
- Cedar Creek Design: We’re in immediate need of an experienced hardscape/landscape construction crew leader. Minimum 3-5 years experienced preferred in a similar leadership position. Crew leader should be knowledgeable in all aspects of residential hardscape and landscape construction, leading a crew of 3-4 people, working within a deadline, etc. Valid PA drivers license required – CDL Class A is a plus but otherwise will train. This is a temporary position that could lead to a permanent one. Pay will be based on experience.
- Delta T Group: Residential aide to work with adults that have intellectual, developmental disabilities and or mental health diagnoses in a residential/group home setting.
- Murray Avenue Kosher: Prep cook, dishwasher, deli counter and customer counter to help enforce social distancing. Email: aryehm21@yahoo.com
- Sierra Experts: A provider of Remote Systems Management, Remote Monitoring, Data Center Hosting, Telephony, and Application Development services is seeking an aggressive, career-focused individual to join our expanding team for the position of Server Operations – Tier II. This individual is responsible for the systems support as it pertains to the current client base of the company. This position must support active clients and work with future clients by developing a thorough understanding of their business needs as they relate to their Technology needs. This opportunity is ideal for individuals that excel at systems support with the goal of professional growth and broadening skillsets.
- Summit Academy: Summit Academy is seeking individuals who want to make a difference in the lives of our young men through counseling, training, athletics and education!
- The Academy Schools: If you feel that you have the character to make a difference and change the direction of a student’s life, we invite you to learn more about our unique career opportunities that we offer.
You must log in to post a comment.