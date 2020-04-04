



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are a total of 552 active cases of Coronavirus in the county.

One more person has died of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number of deaths to three.

KDKA’s Shelby Cassese reports that the latest victim had been in their 90s and was being treated at a hospital.

There were 476 cases yesterday, which means there has been an increase of 76 reported cases in the last 24 hours.

In total, there have been 86 hospitalizations. 51 percent of those infected are women while 49 percent are men. Most cases are within the 25-49 age bracket, with 43 percent of cases. People 50-64 years old make up the second-highest number with 27 percent of cases. People 65 and older make up 18 percent of cases.

