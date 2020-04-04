Comments
PLUM (KDKA) — A business is on fire after a reported explosion at the site, according to Allegheny County dispatch.
Firefighters, medics and a Hazmat team are on their way to the scene. The business is located at 1967 Eastern Avenue. There are reports of an explosion which may have possibly started the fire. One of the chemicals stored inside the building may react poorly with water and may be the cause of the explosion.
KDKA is investigating and will be reporting from the site of the fire.
