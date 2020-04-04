MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – Monongalia County in West Virginia has banned the sale of liquor to anyone without a West Virginia-issued driver’s license or ID.
The decision comes as an effort to enforce social distancing and keep residents of other states with higher rates of coronavirus from spreading the virus in West Virginia.
The decision went into effect at noon on Saturday and will remain in place indefinitely.
“Our numbers are starting to increase exponentially, and we are on a similar trajectory as the Eastern Panhandle,” Dr. Lee Smith, Monongalia County Health Department Executive Director said. “If you add up all the diagnosed cases from our region, we have 88.”
Other changes to liquor sales in the county include:
