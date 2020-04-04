BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, 1,404 New COVID-19 Cases Ups State Total To Over 8,400
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – Monongalia County in West Virginia has banned the sale of liquor to anyone without a West Virginia-issued driver’s license or ID.

The decision comes as an effort to enforce social distancing and keep residents of other states with higher rates of coronavirus from spreading the virus in West Virginia.

The decision went into effect at noon on Saturday and will remain in place indefinitely.

“Our numbers are starting to increase exponentially, and we are on a similar trajectory as the Eastern Panhandle,” Dr. Lee Smith, Monongalia County Health Department Executive Director said. “If you add up all the diagnosed cases from our region, we have 88.”

Other changes to liquor sales in the county include:

  • Having only essential employees during business hours
  • Maintaining a six-foot distance between customers and staff at all times through the use of floor markings and signs at cash registers
  • Limiting the number of people to 10 at a time, including staff, inside the business
  • Provding hand-washing and hand sanitizing stations at places where paper and other items are exchanged between staff and customers
  • Placing an employee outside of the business to ensure only those with a West Virginia-issued ID are allowed to enter

