PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,597 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Saturday.
This brings the statewide total to 10,017 confirmed cases in 64 counties as of 12 a.m. on Saturday. There are also 34 new reported deaths from complications with COVID-19, bringing the statewide total for deaths to 136. All those with confirmed cases are either in self-quarantine or are hospitalized.
People 25 to 49 years old have the most number of confirmed cases, making up 41 percent of cases. Nearly 29 percent of patients are 50-64 years old and nearly 20 percent are 65 years old or older.
Most of the hospitalized patients have been 65 years old or older, and most deaths have occurred among patients 65 years or older. No child under the age of 15 years old has died from COVID-19.
State health officials say 60,013 people have tested negative for the virus.
