WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – PennDOT has announced that Route 837 in West Mifflin has reopened following a landslide.
The road had been closed since March 28 when a landslide caused a rollover crash and portions of the road to be blocked.
The closure had impacted both directions between the Boswell Oil Company in Dravosburg and the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge.
Crews removed debris and installed barriers.
There is the possibility of a single-lane restriction on Monday to finalize the works.
