CHEWTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating an accident involving an overturned ATV in Lawrence County.
Police in Chewton Township and Wayne Township are handling the investigation with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police in Lawrence County.
A passerby spotted an overturned ATV and a victim around 5:30 a.m. in front of the Polish White Eagle Society Group Facilities in Chewton Township.
They found an unidentified male nearby and contacted authorities.
He was taken to the Chewton Ballfield and placed on a STAT MEDEVAC helicopter and was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital.
There is no word on the condition of the person involved in the accident or how the accident occurred.
