PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local pizzeria provided free meals this past week to those in need: healthcare workers.
Joe & Pie Cafe and Pizzeria provided free pizzas to Allegheny General Hospital a few days ago and continued to give on Sunday by sending free lunches to Bethlehem Haven, a part of the Pittsburgh Mercy Family of Care.
The pizzeria said this is just a part of their PGH vs. Pandemic project, aimed at helping those in need during the coronavirus outbreak. A spokesperson said another effort they are doing is selling personal pizzas to-go for $1 on April 9.
“We understand times are tough with the stay at home order, for those who are self-quarantined and those who are working hard to keep the rest of us safe and healthy,” a spokesperson for the restaurant said. “We’d like to give back to the community as well as show our appreciation to those on the front line.”
